Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 2.1%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 28,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,801,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 850,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

