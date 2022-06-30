HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Trading Down 5.3%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $29.90. Approximately 17,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,362,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.34.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
