HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

