HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.53. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.13 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.