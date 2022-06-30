Head-To-Head Comparison: Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) versus Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Rating) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Poxel alerts:

This table compares Poxel and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poxel N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 16.86% 25.23% 8.33%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Poxel and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poxel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 1 1 0 2.00

Poxel presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $86.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.54%. Given Poxel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Poxel is more favorable than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

Risk and Volatility

Poxel has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poxel and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poxel $7.77 million N/A -$36.39 million N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $131.61 billion 0.36 $14.65 billion N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Poxel.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Poxel on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poxel (Get Rating)

Poxel S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. The company's lead product is Imeglimin, an oral drug candidate, which completed Phase III clinical development stage in Japan, as well as in Phase III in the United States and Europe for the treatment of type 2 diabetes that improves pancreatic beta cell function, reduces insulin resistance, and decreases cardiovascular and metabolic disease risk factors, such as heightened blood lipid levels and excess body weight. It also develops PXL770, an adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase enzyme, which is in a Phase 2a clinical trial that treats chronic metabolic diseases, including diseases that affect the liver, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company has a licensing agreement with Enyo Pharma S.A.S. for the development of PXL007 (EYP001), a synthetic non-steroidal and non-bile acid FXR agonist that is in Phase II study for the treatment of hepatitis B and NASH; and DeuteRx LLC for the development of PXL065, a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier inhibitor, which is in a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. Poxel S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand name, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment engages in automobile leasing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.