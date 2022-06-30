Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 834.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 74.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

