Helios Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

HLIO opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

