Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Raymond John Adams III Sells 1,500 Shares

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HP stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $21,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 742,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 730,029 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

