Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hexcel by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after purchasing an additional 337,683 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL opened at $52.18 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About Hexcel (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.