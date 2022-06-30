HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $328.00

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 328 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 329.17 ($4.04), with a volume of 55816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HgCapital Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “no recommendation” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 386.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 408.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 164.07, a current ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

