Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

NYSE MOS opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.