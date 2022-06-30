Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Capri by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Capri by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

