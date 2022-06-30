Highland Capital Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.