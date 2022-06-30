Highland Capital Management LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,353 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,570,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,608 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,541,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,305 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

NYSE DBRG opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.76. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

