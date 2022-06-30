Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 172,629 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

