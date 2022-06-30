Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,631 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

