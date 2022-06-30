Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 15,371 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMW opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.31. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

