Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

OGN opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

