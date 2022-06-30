Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock opened at $102.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.