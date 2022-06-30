Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,991,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPP opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $52.14.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

