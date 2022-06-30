Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.92. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

