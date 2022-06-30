Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $11.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIXX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.10 target price on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 20th. FIX lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

FIXX stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of -0.20. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 282,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 144,566 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,520,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

