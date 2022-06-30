Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Cut by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,784,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.41 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

