Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Given New GBX 730 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($11.78) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HWDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.43) to GBX 941 ($11.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.29) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.20 ($11.55).

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 596.60 ($7.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The company has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 572 ($7.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 674.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 764.49.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.75), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,043,598.97). Also, insider Paul Hayes bought 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,804.66 ($2,214.04). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 331 shares of company stock valued at $210,886.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

