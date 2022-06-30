Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Given New GBX 730 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($11.78) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 920 ($11.29) to GBX 780 ($9.57) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.43) to GBX 941 ($11.54) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $862.75.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDJF opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.