HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of HP by 26.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HP by 6.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HP by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,819,795. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

