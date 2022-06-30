Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $179.52 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hubbell by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 129.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 131.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 132,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 74,931 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hubbell by 47.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.