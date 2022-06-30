Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 5,780 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,780 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

