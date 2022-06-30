Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $757,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $1,877,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,190,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.62. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

