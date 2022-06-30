Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $423,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $382.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.