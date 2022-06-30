Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $10,022,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 322,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

