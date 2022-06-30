Ian Macnevin Reid Buys 475 Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Director Ian Macnevin Reid purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,497.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,497.25.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$26.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$25.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWB. CSFB dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.68.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

