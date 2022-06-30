IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

