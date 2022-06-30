IBM Retirement Fund Sells 140 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after buying an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 551,729 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $841,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,763 shares of company stock valued at $8,097,160. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 466.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

