IBM Retirement Fund Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.