Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,334 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,803,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.89. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.