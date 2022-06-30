Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,575 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

