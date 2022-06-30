Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,723 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $107,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $27,124,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,776 shares of company stock worth $1,440,861 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

