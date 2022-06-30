Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,065 iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $299.19 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $284.31 and a 1-year high of $453.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.32.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

