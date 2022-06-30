Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 46,560 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,831. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

