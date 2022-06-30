Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,767 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in American Express by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 262,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 36,460 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

