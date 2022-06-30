Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 139,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 177.5% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter.

IHI opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

