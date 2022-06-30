Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after buying an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,975,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,127,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

