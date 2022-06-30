Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,697 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 194.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,286,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Amedisys by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,323,000 after acquiring an additional 187,214 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Amedisys by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 169,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

AMED opened at $110.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.10. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $276.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

