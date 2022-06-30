Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 789 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,113,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $116.16 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

