Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 806 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 58.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 109,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.20 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $230.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

