Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $484.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $461.85 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.91. The stock has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.