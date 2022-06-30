Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after acquiring an additional 450,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

NYSE:LIN opened at $291.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.