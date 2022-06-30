Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after purchasing an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after buying an additional 363,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.67.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $171.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

