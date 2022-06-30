Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,859,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,419 shares of company stock worth $5,509,543. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.53.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

